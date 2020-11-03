Cormark Lowers HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$1.00

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Standpoint Research decreased their price target on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of $408.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

About HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

