Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$24.86 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$13.67 and a 12-month high of C$35.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.64.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$132.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.