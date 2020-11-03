Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.