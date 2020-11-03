DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.65

Shares of DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and traded as high as $17.00. DX (Group) shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 165,151 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

In other news, insider Ronald Series bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £18,050 ($23,582.44). Also, insider Ian Gray bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,500.

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.