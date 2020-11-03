ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.61

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.61 and traded as low as $53.23. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 15,326 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kestrel Gold Inc. Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09
Kestrel Gold Inc. Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09
Coloplast A/S Short Interest Update
Coloplast A/S Short Interest Update
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.93
Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.93
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.84
Georox Resources Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Georox Resources Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report