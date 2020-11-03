ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.61

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.61 and traded as low as $53.23. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 15,326 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.