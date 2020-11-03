Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$19.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.41.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$18.51 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.