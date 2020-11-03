Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$19.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.41.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$18.51 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
