Green Brick Partners (GRBK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2020 – Green Brick Partners had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/21/2020 – Green Brick Partners had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00.

10/16/2020 – Green Brick Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

10/8/2020 – Green Brick Partners had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $22.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Green Brick Partners is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

10/7/2020 – Green Brick Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $896.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

