Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.63.

TSE:IPL opened at C$11.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.66. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.88.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.98%.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

