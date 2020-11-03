Medipharm Labs’ (LABS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Medipharm Labs from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Medipharm Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Medipharm Labs stock opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Medipharm Labs has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28.

Medipharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

