Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.15.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$41.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -56.43. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.27.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

