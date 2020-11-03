Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$16.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.30. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $599.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

