Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $267.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.91. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.74.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

