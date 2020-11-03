Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

OR stock opened at C$15.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.60. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.21%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.