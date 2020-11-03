Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Generation Bio (GBIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) recently:

10/31/2020 – Generation Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2020 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2020 – Generation Bio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2020 – Generation Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

10/3/2020 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2020 – Generation Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of GBIO opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $17,823,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

