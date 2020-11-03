Scotiabank Increases Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins raised Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$96.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$102.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$862.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

