PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
PFB Co. (PFB.TO) stock opened at C$18.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33. PFB Co. has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$20.00.
PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Company Profile
