PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) stock opened at C$18.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33. PFB Co. has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$20.00.

Get PFB Co. (PFB.TO) alerts:

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB Co. (PFB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.