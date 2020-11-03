Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE RME opened at C$6.98 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.82. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 million and a PE ratio of 69.11.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

