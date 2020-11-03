Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

RME stock opened at C$6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

