TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.67.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.38. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

