SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.51. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

