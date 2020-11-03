Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$1.21 on Monday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of $299.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$553,959.60. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,307,153.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,150.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

