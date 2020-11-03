SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. Laurentian raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.33.

TSE SNC opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

