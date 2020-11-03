SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.33.

SNC opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.51. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$34.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

