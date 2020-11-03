SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$31.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNC. Laurentian lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.33.

SNC opened at C$19.03 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.51.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

