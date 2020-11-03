SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$31.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNC. Laurentian lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.33.

SNC opened at C$19.03 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.51.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Imperial Oil Limited Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group
Green Brick Partners – Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates
Inter Pipeline Ltd. Given a C$14.00 Price Target at CSFB
Medipharm Labs' Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners
Lightspeed POS Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial
