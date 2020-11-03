Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of TCN opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.11.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$159.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

