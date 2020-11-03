SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.33.

SNC opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.51. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.46.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

