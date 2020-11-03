SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.33.

SNC stock opened at C$19.03 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

