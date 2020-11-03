Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Cormark

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$21.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$27.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Willard Yuill sold 50,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total value of C$1,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,091,413.50.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.