Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$114.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 price target on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSU. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.14.

Shares of TSU opened at C$86.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$85.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $890.12 million and a PE ratio of 34.41. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$31.55 and a one year high of C$96.77.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.60 million. Analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 3.9100004 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

