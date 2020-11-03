Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of XTC opened at C$7.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.66. The firm has a market cap of $284.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

