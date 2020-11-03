SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNC. Raymond James decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

SNC opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.51.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.