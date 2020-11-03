SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$19.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.51.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

