Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.64

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and traded as low as $155.54. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $155.64, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.

