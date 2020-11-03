Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EBS opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,548.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,546,605.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,136,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,345,438.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,405 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

