GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

