Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.52 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.34-0.35 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $795.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

