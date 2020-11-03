Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.52 EPS and its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance at 0.34-0.35 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $795.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Earnings History for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

