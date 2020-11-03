Lyft (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock worth $945,429. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.