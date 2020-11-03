Lyft (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock worth $945,429. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Earnings History for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Imperial Oil Limited Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group
Imperial Oil Limited Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group
Green Brick Partners – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Green Brick Partners – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Inter Pipeline Ltd. Given a C$14.00 Price Target at CSFB
Inter Pipeline Ltd. Given a C$14.00 Price Target at CSFB
Medipharm Labs’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners
Medipharm Labs’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners
Lightspeed POS Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial
Lightspeed POS Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report