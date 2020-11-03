nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of LASR opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.73 million, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,054 shares of company stock worth $865,189. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.