Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of TowneBank worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 65.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 493,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

