iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

ILF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

