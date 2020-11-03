Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other The Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

