Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ePlus by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ePlus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ePlus by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

