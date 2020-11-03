Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

