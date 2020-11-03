MKM Partners Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $25.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.95.

Tapestry stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

