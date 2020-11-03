MKM Partners Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

