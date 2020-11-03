Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.00 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 741,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $2,636,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

