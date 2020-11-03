Truist Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $310.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

