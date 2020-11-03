Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.47.

MSI stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 39,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $69,819,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $4,183,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

