Robert W. Baird Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,725.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,626.03 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,522.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,472.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

