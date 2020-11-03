Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

SOI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $279.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 292.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 272.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

